US midterm polls 2018: Democrats steal seats from Republicans in key Virginia, Florida races

WASHINGTON: In a historic move, Democrats reportedly stole two House seats from Republicans in key Virginia, Florida races on Tuesday as the results of US midterm elections started to come.

As per report, in northern Virginia, Democratic state Sen. Jennifer Wexton has ousted Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock from her seat.



While, Democratic US Senator Joe Manchin won re-election Tuesday in West Virginia, projections showed, helping his party´s efforts to hold its own in states where Donald Trump won big in 2016.

Democrat Donna Shalala is projected to win over Republican Maria Elvira Salazar to flip a House seat that has been targeted by Democrats, US media reported.

As US president's voters, two years after the election, are headed back to the polls across the US to decide whether the president will continue governing with a Republican-controlled congress or if a “blue wave” will give Democrats control.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are being contested, along with governorships in 36 States.

Republicans hold a razor-thin, 51-49 majority in the Senate. In the House, Democrats will need to pick up 23 seats to gain a majority. The latest polling numbers suggest Democrats are likely to take the House of Representatives while Republicans are projected to hang on to the Senate.