Chief Justice takes notice of losses caused by riots during protests

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice of the losses of general public's properties caused by riots during protests over Asia acquittal.

Taking notice of vandalism in reaction to the Asia Bibi case verdict, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar sought a report from federal and provincial governments on losses of properties caused during last week's countrywide protests.

The notice was taken on media reports so as to compensate those who lost their valuables during the protests. The chief justice has sought report from the federal and provincial governments within three days to ascertain the estimated loss.

Protests had erupted in several cities after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who had been sentenced to death on blasphemy charges, on October 31.

Though the government and the protesters from different religious groups, led by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), had reached an agreement yet the government, however, has decided to take action against miscreants involved in vandalism, torture and arson during the demonstrations. The law enforcement agencies had rounded up around 1800 individuals by Monday night.