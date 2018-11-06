President commends sacrifices rendered by armed forces of Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Tuesday.
Matters relating to national security were discussed in the meeting.
The President commended unmatched sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces of Pakistan in fight against terrorism and extremism.
