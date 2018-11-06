Tue November 06, 2018
Pakistan

APP
November 6, 2018

Religious minister briefs PM Imran Khan on current situation

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office and briefed him on the current situation in the country.

The meeting comes in the aftermath of protests held by Tehreek-e-Talibaik Pakistan against the acquittal of Asia Bibi. 

During the meeting, the prime minister said that he would be in continuous contact with the Mashaikhs and Ulema as they wanted to present true image of Islam as religion of peace before the world, the PM Office media wing in a press release said.

It was the responsibility of the state to convey to the coming generations, the message of blessings from of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), he added.

The prime minister observed that he required consultation of the Ulema from all religious schools of thought for the establishment of Madina state.

The upcoming 12th Rabiul Awwal would be observed with religious zeal and fervour and the provincial governments had been directed in that regard, he added.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present during the meeting.

A two-day Khatm-e-Nabuwat Conference will be arranged in Islamabad in which Imam-e-Ka''aba, vice chancellor of Al-Azhar university, Mufti of Syria, and Ulema from Iraq and Tunisia will highlight the different aspects of the holy life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Under the direction of prime minister, research and compilation work on the holy life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) will be promoted and efforts for the unity among the Ummah and interfaith harmony will be expedited.

