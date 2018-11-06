Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Efforts being made to arrest me, but there is no evidence, claims Zardari

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that efforts were being made to arrest him but there was no evidence against him.

Speaking at a ceremony in Nawabshah late Monday night, Zardari said, “Ways are being found to arrest me but they are unable to find any evidence.”

The former president was referring to the investigations going on against him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Mentioning his past Zardari continued, “I was sent to jail on political grounds...no one had to go behind bars on [these] grounds in PPP tenure.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

No option but to suspend IHC verdict in Avenfield reference: CJP Saqib Nisar

No option but to suspend IHC verdict in Avenfield reference: CJP Saqib Nisar
Civil society urged to join protest against govt-TLP agreement

Civil society urged to join protest against govt-TLP agreement

I never take Fawad Chaudhry's statements seriously, says CM Sindh

I never take Fawad Chaudhry's statements seriously, says CM Sindh

China, Saudi aid helped control country's balance-of-payment plight: Asad Umar

China, Saudi aid helped control country's balance-of-payment plight: Asad Umar
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton powers India to 195-2 in 2nd T20

Sharma´s record ton powers India to 195-2 in 2nd T20
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China