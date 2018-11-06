Efforts being made to arrest me, but there is no evidence, claims Zardari

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that efforts were being made to arrest him but there was no evidence against him.



Speaking at a ceremony in Nawabshah late Monday night, Zardari said, “Ways are being found to arrest me but they are unable to find any evidence.”

The former president was referring to the investigations going on against him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Mentioning his past Zardari continued, “I was sent to jail on political grounds...no one had to go behind bars on [these] grounds in PPP tenure.”