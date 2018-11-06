Tue November 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald set for Nov 16 release

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald directed by David Yates will hit the big screens on November 16.

The sequel is another new adventure in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. The story picks up from where it was left in the first film.

The first part ended at the capturing of the powerful wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) by MaCUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). 

The sequel starts from escape attempt by Grindelwald who now wants to gather new followers for his true agenda: to destroy the peace that exists between beings of Wizard World and non-magical beings.

Newt Scamander now enlists by his former professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to help him thwart Grindelwald’s plans, unaware of what dangers lay ahead in the journey.

The film is produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram. 

