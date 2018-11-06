Bilawal extends greetings to Hindu communities on the eve of Diwali festival

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to Hindu communities all over the world in general and Pakistan particular on the eve of Diwali festival being celebrated on Wednesday.

In his message on Diwali, the PPP chairman held out assurances to the non-Muslims living in Pakistan that his Party will always stand for their protection and promotion as equal citizens of the state as per the vision of the founding fathers of the country and teachings of our religion Islam.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that Diwali is celebrated as a triumph of good over evil and light over darkness adding that philosophy of PPP was also to fight against darkness, injustices and inequality.

The PPP urged all those celebrating Diwali to hold special prayers for the peace, prosperity and progress of the country as well as for interfaith harmony and cohesive coexistence in the society.

Bilawal Zardari also asked the PPP leaders, especially those of Minority Wing to celebrate and share festivities with the have-nots among who need more attention and care.