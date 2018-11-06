Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Babar breaks Kohli's record of quickest 1,000 Twenty20 runs

Babar breaks Kohli's record of quickest 1,000 Twenty20 runs

Sports

AFP
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 151 runs in first Test


Sylhet: Zimbabwe thumped Bangladesh by 151 runs in the northeastern city of Sylhet on Tuesday to claim their first Test win in five years.

Debutant spinner Brendon Mavuta claimed 4-21 while Sikandar Raza grabbed 3-41 as the visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 169 in the second innings on the fourth day.

Imrul Kayes hit 43 runs for Bangladesh, top-scoring for the hosts as Zimbabwe take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Bangladesh made 143 runs in the first innings in response to Zimbabwe´s 282.

The visitors were then bowled out for 181 runs in the second innings, setting up a 321-run target for the home side.

The second Test will be held in Dhaka from November 11-15. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Chandimal looks to put England in a spin at Galle

Chandimal looks to put England in a spin at Galle
Shahbaz determined to hold Pakistan hockey league within two months

Shahbaz determined to hold Pakistan hockey league within two months
Babar Azam dedicates his milestone to 'differently-abled' people over the world

Babar Azam dedicates his milestone to 'differently-abled' people over the world
Djokovic returns to world number one

Djokovic returns to world number one
Load More load more

Spotlight

“I wish our films did not encourage this kind of behavior,” Aamir Khan on objectification of women

“I wish our films did not encourage this kind of behavior,” Aamir Khan on objectification of women
Chris Hemsworth in India, stuck in the ‘beautiful chaos’ of traffic jams

Chris Hemsworth in India, stuck in the ‘beautiful chaos’ of traffic jams
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab

Bollywood film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ gets NOC for release in Punjab

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?