Tue November 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 6, 2018

Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in hometown Mumbai: Indian actress Aditi Singh

South Indian star Aditi Singh became quite the rage in Lollywood when she featured in the Javed Sheikh-directorial ‘Wajood’ that saw the light of day this year. 

Walking in the footsteps of famed Indian actors Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri who starred in critically acclaimed Pakistani films like ‘Khuda Kay Liye’, ‘Zinda Bhaag’ and ‘Actor in Law’, Aditi’s performed in Wajood for which she received appraisal from the audiences who loved the inclusion of a young face from across the border in a Pakistani production.

Owing to her immense popularity that seems to grow with each passing day, Aditi is all set to star in another Pakistani venture titled ‘Cha Ja Re’.

The actress who is in Karachi these days for the shooting of her film recently spoke to Daily Jang during an interview,  where she opened up about how warmly she was welcomed here, her break in the Pakistani film industry and the films made here, in general. 

Responding to a question regarding her thoughts on Pakistan, the ‘Wajood’ starlet said, “I have come to Pakistan for the fourth time. It looks like Karachi has become my second home. I originally hail from Rajasthan but live in Mumbai.

I think the people of Karachi are loving and are very fond of art. Roaming in Karachi, specially walking at the beach here in Defence feels like I'm walking in Mumbai. I actually love eating ‘biryani’ here. I even visited to the crowd-favourite ‘Do Darya’. I must say I did not feel any kind of fear while traveling in Karachi.”

The 20-year-old actress on working in Pakistan shared, "My work in 'Wajood' has been widely lauded and I didn't have to face any discrimination here in Pakistan. India and Pakistan are certainly divided by border but the people in both countries are connected by heart." 

When asked, the budding Tamil heroine expressed fervour to work alongside renowned Pakistani heartthrobs like Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed, Shaheryar Munawwar Siddiqui and Fahad Mustafa, stating that "I absolutely love films made in Pakistan." 

