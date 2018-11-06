SC to hear NAB's appeal against IHC orders that suspended Sharifs' sentences

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear today (Tuesday) National Accountability Bureau's appeal against the suspension of Sharifs conviction by the Islamabad High Court.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Saqib Nisar would hear the plea.

The apex court had issued notices to Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Filed on October 22, The NAB had in its appeal requested the Supreme Court to declare null and void the IHC judgement of suspending convictions of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

An Accountability COurt had on July 6 sentenced Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar to 11, eight and one year imprisonment respectively in Avenfield Reference.

The three politician were imprisoned in Adiala Jail before the IHC on September 19 suspended their sentences.

In the light of Supreme COurt orders of July 28,2017 in Panma Papers case, the NAB had filed three references regarding Avenfield, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment.