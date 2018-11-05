Mon November 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

US Ambassador Alice Wells to visit Pakistan on Tuesday

Dr. Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan has announced that US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday, November 6.

The news was revealed via Dr. Faisal’s twitter handle stating, “US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Ambassador Alice Wells will visit Pakistan on 6 November.”

Telling the reason for her arrival he further wrote, “She will hold meeting with senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Stating the agenda of the meeting he continues to write, “The aim would be to follow up on discussions between Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo with a view to further strengthen bilateral relations. Ambassador Wells will also call on the Finance Minister.”

