Sherry nominated as PPP s Parliamentary Leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday nominated Senator Sherry Rehman as Party’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate with immediate effect.
Political Secretary of Chairman's Secretariat Jameel Soomro issued a notification in this regard, said a press release.
