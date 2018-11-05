Mon November 05, 2018
November 5, 2018

'Culprits involved in murder of Maulana Sami-ul-l Haq to be brought to justice'

Nowshera: State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Monday said he would present a detailed report to the prime minister regarding assassination of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq.

He was talking to media at Darul Uloom Haqqania after offering condolence to Hamid-ul-Haq, son of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq.

Afridi said that investigation was underway in the case from every angle and he would not comment prematurely as it could affect the ongoing investigation process.

He said that Maulana Sami-ul-Haq was a towering personality and his religious and political services would always be remembered.

Shehryar said Maulana played a key role in religious reforms introduced during the last tenure of PTI government.

He said some countries wanted to create unrest in the country through social media, adding that strict action would be taken in that regard.

He said that culprits involved in the assassination would be brought to justice.

State Minister said the prime minister had issued directive from China that all stakeholders should joint investigate assassination of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq.

