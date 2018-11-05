Murad gives go ahead for installation of waste energy project to generate 250 MW

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Karachi was generating 17,000 tons of garbage every day from which 250 MW power could be generated, therefore, he directed Solid Waste Management Authority to prepare a policy to hand over garbage for power generation.



This he said on Monday while presiding over a meeting on 'Waste and Water Energy project (WAEP) here at the Cm House.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, CM Advisor on Information Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority Saeed Mangnijo, MD Water Board Khalid Shaikh and water and energy experts of private sectors.

CM Sindh said that he has consulted with experts and they were saying that 50 MW power could be generated by feeding 3000 tons of garbage every day. “We generate 17,000 tons of garbage and could easily install five plants, each one of 50 MW to generate 250 MW electricity from garbage,” he said.

Shah directed Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to approve policy of handing over garbage to any private company for power generation and get it approved from the Board.

“This would help to invite private party for installation of a power plant at Landfill Site at Jam Chakro,” he said and directed the local government minister to reserve a separate piece of land there [Jam Chakro] for the power project,” at Jam Chakro.

After a thorough discussion, the chief minister directed water board to prepare a proposal of recycling 73 MGD waste water for industrial purposes.

“This is high time to take necessary measures for implementation of the project,” he said and directed Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem to send the proposal to Public Private partnership (PPP) Unit for expeditious processing of unsolicited bid as per PPP rules.

In the meeting it was proposed to convert an RO plant installed at Hub into a 100 MGD Desalination Unit. Along this desalination unit a 900 MW RLNG based power plant can also be installed, the experts proposed the chief minister.

The chief minister said that he would talk to the federal government to materialize the project. The electricity to be generated from the plant would be sold to KE. He also issued directives for processing of unsolicited bid process under PPP rules.

The chief minister was told that discussion with DHA/Clifton Cantonment Board has been made for installation a 10 MGD desalination plant. A suitable piece of land was being found out at outskirt of CBC/DHA for installation of the plant.

The meeting also decided to refurbish Dhabeji Pumping Station. The chief minister issued directives for its bidding process under PPP mode.