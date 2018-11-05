Mon November 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 5, 2018

Traffic stalls in different parts of Karachi

KARACHI: A severe traffic jam in different parts of the city was observed following the anti-encroachment drive launched in the Saddar area on Monday.

According to reports by the traffic police, a massive traffic blockade came to surface in different parts of the metropolis due to the blockade of M.A Jinnah Road since the past week as well as the anti-encroachment drive initiated upon the orders of Chief Justice of Pakistan in Saddar locality.

Moreover, reports have revealed that three major points of the city have stalled due to traffic including Shaheen Complex, Fawara Chowk and Metropole.

It was further revealed that Old City area, I.I Chundrigar Road and MA Jinnah Road are also encountering a heavy stream of traffic.

Furthermore, Natha Khan Bridge has also been closed for traffic flow due to maintenance work, while the road connecting it to Jinnah International Airport is in motion. 

