Shireen Mazari calls for a review of ban on male chief guests in KP govt schools

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari urged for a review on Monday of the ban on male chief guests in government girls’ schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Addressing the National Assembly, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader condemned the provincial government’s ban that was publicized last month, on male chief guests and social and mainstream media coverage during events held at all-girl government schools in KP.
Moreover, during the session she went on to assert how a resolve had been made about the concern of the two doctor sisters in Rojhan who were getting forced into marriage in a watta-satta arrangement in exchange for inheritance land.
Earlier this month, the family of the two sisters were directed by a panchayat to wed their two daughters in a watta-satta arrangement or pull out their entitlements from agricultural land they had received through inheritance.
