CM Sindh says federal govt reluctant to release funds for targeted operation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the federal government has not released a single penny to meet the expenditures of targeted operation launched in the city under National Action Plan.



This he said while talking to Chairman standing Committee of Senate on Interior Senator Rehman Malik here at the CM House today.

He said that the federal government has vowed to share financial burden incurred on targeted operation launched under National Action Plan but not single penny has been released so far.

“This has exerted extra ordinary burden on provincial exchequer,” he said and urged Senator Rehman Malik to discuss this matter in his committee [on interior]. “I am ready to brief the committee about the expenditures, the provincial government has sustained,” he said.

Malik assured the chief minister that he would put the matter in the committee and discuss it so that the burden of the provincial government could be ameliorated.

The chief minister also said that the federal government had not given proper share in CPEC projects to Sindh. He said that the provincial government was giving proper security to the CPEC projects and even looking after the security of the Chinese working in non-CPEC projects.

In the meeting they also discussed over security issues, particularly of the CPEC projects.