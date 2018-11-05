Babar Azam dedicates his milestone to 'differently-abled' people over the world

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam after scoring the title of the fastest player to reach 1,000 Twenty20 International runs, dedicated his win on Monday to the 'differently-abled' people all over the world.



In a celebratory tweet, the cricketer had expressed his delight at the news while dedicating the feat to all the differently-abled people in the country and across the globe.



“Another milestone achieved, another historic whitewash series win against a top-class side. Alhumdulillah, we're a force to reckon with. This fastest to 1000 T20 runs is dedicated to all "differently able" people in Pakistan and across the world. #TheRealHeroes #PakistanZindabad,” read his tweet.

The 24-year-old had opened the innings for Pakistan and had scored 79 off 58 deliveries while reaching the record mark of 1000 upon reaching 48.

Finishing the milestone in 26 innings, Azam has now taken over the record of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who had scored 1,000 runs in 27 T20 innings.