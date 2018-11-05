Djokovic returns to world number one

Paris: Novak Djokovic officially returned to world number one on Monday for the first time for two years, replacing Rafael Nadal.



The Serb lost in the final of the Paris Masters to Karen Khachanov on Sunday but regained number one spot for the first time since October 31, 2016.

Djokovic´s elevation comes just five months after he slumped to 22nd in the world -- his lowest ranking for 12 years -- when he was knocked out of the French Open in the quarter-finals.

Khachanov´s reward for his surprise victory was a seven-place rise to 11th position.

ATP Rankings on November 5:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8045 points (+1)

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7480 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6020

4. Juan MartÃ­n Del Potro (ARG) 5300

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5085

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4310

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4050

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3895

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3390 (+2)

10. John Isner (USA) 3155 (-1)

11. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2835 (+7)

12. Borna Coric (CRO) 2480 (+1)

13. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2315 (+1)

14. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 2150 (+1)

15. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2095 (+1)

16. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 1977 (+1)

17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1880 (+2)

18. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1855 (+3)

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1835 (-9)

20. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1819