Doctors decide to discharge CJP Saqib Nisar from hospital after improvement in health

RAWALPINDI: The doctors on Monday carried out medical check-up of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar and decided to discharge him after improvement in the health.



Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar underwent balloon angioplasty at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) on Sunday.

The chief justice complained of chest pain and congestion after which he was rushed to the institute. He was brought to the hospital amid tight security.

RIC Head Major General (R) Athar Kiyani carried out the examination, which revealed that one of his arteries was blocked that was successfully widened by means of a balloon catheter.

The CJP was later shifted to the VIP ward where he is stable. He will be able to get back home today.

The Rangers took over the hospital’s security.