PM Imran Khan meets Russian counterpart in Shanghai

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in Shanghai.



Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar and Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood were present during the meeting.

Pakistan and Russia are holding joint exercise Druzhba III in Pabbi.

The joint military exercise focused on counter terrorism training of special operations forces of Pakistan and Russia, while exchanging mutual anti-terror experiences.