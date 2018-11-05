Anti-encroachment drive begins from Karachi's Saddar area

KARACHI: A thorough encroachment removal operation commenced on Monday from the city’s Saddar area.

In spite of the Supreme Court’s directives to the Karachi mayor of their removal, encroachments were still spotted at multiple locations in the area.

Earlier on October 27, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar heading a three-member bench had heard a case in reference to the land mafia in the metropolis at the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry.

Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar and the additional inspector-general of police (AIG) for Karachi, Ameer Sheikh had been in attendance amidst the hearing with the IG getting questioned by the CJP whether the unlawful encroachments would be getting extracted.

The AIG had expressed his intention of total cooperation following Justice Nisar’s concerns.

Moreover, the mayor had informed the court that over 70 percent of the encroachments at Saddar’s Empress Market had already been cleared to which the top judge had stressed that the areas surrounding Empress Market also need a clearance, adding that: “You do not need permission from anyone else, the court has given you the order.”

Following the court’s apprehensions, Akhtar had reassured that the entire area will get thoroughly cleansed.

A related drive had initiated earlier this year in May, but the illegal encroachments had continued despite that.