RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi on the last day of Pak–Russia Joint Training Exercise Druzhba III, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.
“Exercise is great forum to reinforce existing relationship between the two militaries”, the COAS said.
The joint military exercise focused on counter terrorism training of special operations forces of Pakistan and Russia, while exchanging mutual anti-terror experiences, the statement said.
