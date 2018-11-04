Priyanka Chorpa gets in the festive spirit for her bachelorette!

As the Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra gets ready to tie the knot with Nick Jonas, the actor was seen getting in the festive spirit with her girl gang around New York for her bachelorette.



In circulating photos, the actor was seen reveling with her ‘squad’ flashing a bright smile that is intensifying the hype among fans of the approaching nuptials of the Hollywood hunk and the Bollywood diva.

The Quantico starlet took to Instagram to share the festive moments with her fans captioning the post: “Setting sail…#bachelorette #Squad.”

Moreover the 36-year-old also shared photos of the day’s flowery pink-gold décor with a bucket of champagne.



In spite of the official announcement not being made about the wedding ceremony by the pair, according to the buzz Nick and Priyanka will walk down the aisle in December in an exclusive ceremony in Jodhpur.