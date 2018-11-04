Sun November 04, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

Twitter dismisses govt’s request to block Khadim Rizvi’s account

KARACHI: Federal Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Sunday confirmed that social networking giant, Twitter, has rejected the government ‘s request to block Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Rizvi’s account.

Mazari took to Twitter, stating that, “Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was asked to do this by the relevant minister on Friday and I am shocked it hasn’t happened as I was present when PTA bureaucracy was finally found available and tasked!”.

After double checking with the response provided to information minister, Mazari stated that Twitter had refused to comply with government’s request to turn down TLP central leader’s account.

The move came after TLP’s supreme Khadim Rizvi led the nation-wide protest  against the acquittal of Asia Bibi, a death row inmate, by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

