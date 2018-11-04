Sun November 04, 2018
November 4, 2018

President Alvi for indigenous research in fields of food, medicine, plants

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi said that there was a dire need of indigenous research in the fields of food, medicine and plants that could alter the entire scenario in favour of the mankind.

While inaugurating the 2nd International Symposium on Natural Products for the Future at the International Centre for Chemical and Bioligical Sciences in Karachi University, the president said "holistic research may also be done in water conservation techniques in farming."

President Dr. Alvi viewed that exorbitant cost of medication incurred on treatment of fatal diseases can only be scaled down by research and necessary steps must be initiated in this field.

"Naya Pakistan is not about specific personages but it is all about everyone and the government is dedicated on its mission of welfare for everyone" said the President.

The President expressed his deep concerns over the reported malnutrition and stunting of the children.

He added that education pyramid would be made the base of entire structure that would naturally enhance the capacity of human resource.

He lauded the enrollment of 200 foreign students in a single department of Karachi University as it speaks volumes of excellence of the department and faculty in the era of cutting-edge technology.

"Pakistan to appear in the map of research-leading countries in the world soon" added the President after expressing satisfaction over the performance of ICCBS Karachi.

President Dr. Alvi applauded the services and contributions of notable personalities i.e. Hussain Ibrahim Jamal and Nadia Panjwani in ICCBS.

He added that the issue of paucity of funds to the universities would be resolved at the earliest.

The President concluded by acknowledging the remarkable works of scientists and doctors.

The symposium was also attended by federal minister for information technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and former Chairman HEC Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman.

