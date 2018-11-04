Are we smelling a Spice Girls reunion, without Victoria Beckham?

One of the most acclaimed bands in history, Spice Girls is coming back together for a reunion setting free a tide of euphoria among fans but leaving them tangled in one question, -why Victoria Beckham will not be a part of it.



According to a report by The Sun, the 1990s pop girl band is close to announcing a tour with all of them present but the founding member and possibly the fan favorite, Victoria Beckham.

The report had further revealed that the band will be breaking the big news of a 2019 UK stadium tour in a recorded message on Monday.

The buzz of the iconic band’s reunion had been afloat since earlier this year when the five got together in February and dropped hints that they were in quest for new opportunities.