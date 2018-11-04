Sun November 04, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has landed in legal trouble after a complaint was filed against her for disrupting traffic flow upon her visit to Muzaffarpur.

According to a report by NDTV, the 44-year-old star had a first information report filed against her by the Muzaffarpur police on the complaint of advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, claiming that her visit last month to the city had disrupted traffic flow.

The Dulhe Raja starlet had been visiting the city on October 12 for the inauguration ceremony of The Royal Phular hotel.

It was further revealed that the complainant, who claims to have been stuck in traffic for an extensive period at that time, had also urged the police to file a case against the hotel owners as well.

Another report by Hindustan Times revealed that Muzaffarpur town’s Kaji Mohammadpur police station was ordered by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Dipak Kumar to register an FIR against the Bollywood actor as well as the hotel owners.

