Sun November 04, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Two of Bollywood's finest Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to appear along side each other on the silver screen in highly acclaimed  director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next big project.

While both the megastars are known to bring any film they jump on, to the pinnacle of success, the heartthrobs will be coming back together in the 'Padmaavat' filmmaker’s upcoming family drama, as per reports by Filmfare.

The report citing sources revealed: “Salman and Shah Rukh will be reuniting on screen for a two-hero film that will be directed by Bhansali. A family drama about friend-turned-foes, the film will be along the lines of the Dilip Kumar-Raj Kumar starrer 'Saudagar' (1991) and will see them share equal footage.”

The source had further added that two heroes who have  worked together in the past have agreed to do it once again.

“They have agreed to it in principle, but Bhansali might take as long as nine months to complete the final draft. He hasn’t started casting yet and will approach the stars only after he finalizes his script. If everything goes according to plan, the project may roll mid-next year.”

