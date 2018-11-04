Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

World

AFP
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Egypt says 19 militants killed in security operation after attack on Christians

CAIRO: Egyptian security forces killed 19 militants from a cell believed to be responsible for an attack on Christians in Minya province in central Egypt which left seven people dead, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

The suspects were killed in a firefight in the desert west of Minya province after security forces pursued them, the ministry said in a statement.

It did not say when the firefight took place. 

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Minya attack, which occurred on Friday, though it provided no evidence of its involvement.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Four persons missing under avalanche at Sheshikoh valley

Four persons missing under avalanche at Sheshikoh valley
After years in the dark, Gaza´s power woes ease

After years in the dark, Gaza´s power woes ease
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media
Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?