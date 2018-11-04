Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Sports

AFP
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

'No idea' on 2019 French Open status, says Federer

PARIS: Roger Federer, who has skipped the French Open the last two years, insisted Saturday he has "no idea" whether he will play at the clay-court Grand Slam next season.

The 37-year-old returned to play in the French capital for the first time since 2015 this week at the Paris Masters, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in three sets in the semi-finals.

His last appearance at Roland Garros ended with a quarter-final defeat by eventual champion Stan Wawrinka three years ago.

He missed the 2016 tournament with injury -- ending his run of 65 consecutive Grand Slams -- and elected to sit out the event in each of the past two seasons in an attempt to prolong his career.

"No idea if it was the last match," Federer replied when asked whether Saturday´s loss to Djokovic could be the final time he plays in Paris.

"It was a good one actually. I am sorry I lost. Because it´s never fun and nice to lose. I don´t know.

"As I said for the French Open, I will decide at the end of the year to see how it will have an impact on my physical training.

"Bercy (Paris Masters) as for next year, it´s like every year, it´s always difficult. I can´t foresee too much in advance but I don´t think it will be my last match here."

Federer won his only French Open in 2009, while he has lost to Rafael Nadal in the final on four occasions, in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2011.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

PCB chief Ehsan Mani congratulates Pakistan team

PCB chief Ehsan Mani congratulates Pakistan team
Cricketer Yasir Shah's mother passes away

Cricketer Yasir Shah's mother passes away
Djokovic edges Federer in Paris Masters thriller

Djokovic edges Federer in Paris Masters thriller
Brendon McCullum leaves Lahore Qalandars with ‘fond’ memories

Brendon McCullum leaves Lahore Qalandars with ‘fond’ memories

Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?