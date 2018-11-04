PCB chief Ehsan Mani congratulates Pakistan team

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani has congratulated Pakistan team on their outstanding run of victories in the T20I format.



Pakistan won their 11th consecutive T20I series last night by defeating New Zealand by six wickets in the second match of the three match series to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In his message following the victory in Dubai, the Chairman lauded the team effort that has resulted in another victory.

"I am delighted with the outstanding run of victories in the T20I format. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Head Coach Mickey Arthur as well as the entire squad deserves a lot of credit for this magnificent team performance. "



Pakistan have proven that they are the deserved number one team in the format.

"I wish the team more success in the coming days, the PCB management fully backs the captain, support staff and players."