Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan

APP
November 3, 2018

PM, Chinese VP underscore significance of Pak-China strategic ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan on Saturday underscored the significance of Pakistan-China strategic cooperative relations and agreed to continue furthering cooperation on issues of regional and global significance.

They posed their full confidence in the time-tested relationship between the two countries.

The unanimity of opinion was expressed during a meeting between the two leaders in Beijing, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional and international issues.

The prime minister praised China for lifting its 700 million people out of poverty and its successful anti-corruption drive.

His government would like to learn from the Chinese experience on poverty reduction and anti-corruption, he added.

He said socio-economic uplift, industrial development, establishing special economic zones and livelihood projects were his priority areas under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He invited Chinese business leaders to relocate labour intensive industry to Pakistan and reiterated the country's principled support for promoting open market policies.

The Chinese vice-president said Pakistan and China were all weather strategic cooperative partners.

The CPEC as the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative had taken that relationship to new heights to achieve a community of shared destiny.

Vice President Wang Qishan also briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the measures taken to fight corruption in China.

