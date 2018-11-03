Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Writ in tatters

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Pakistan

APP
November 3, 2018

Senior minister orders for immediate removal of solid waste in cities

LAHORE-  Senior Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to immediately take steps for removal of solid waste in all cities of province.

He ordered for dumping waste at the landfill sites in 24 hours.

After improving law and order situation, Abdul Aleem Khan said that waste should be disposed of as early as possible.

The minister has given directions to Managing Director of Solid Waste Management that in each union council waste containers should be cleared and special teams be constituted to supervise cleanliness work.

He added that due to special circumstances there were hurdles to remove the waste for the last two days.

But now situation is normal and there should be no delay in clearing waste.

He said that apart from Lahore, special steps should be taken for removal of waste in all other cities.

