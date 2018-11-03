Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud





Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar, who had publicly feuded in 2016 in the run-up to the Diwali releases, Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, have buried the hatchet.

The actor and his wife Kajol are gearing up to make an appearance on KJo’s talk show, Koffee With Karan.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Ajay and Kajol confirmed their appearance recently and will shoot the episode after Diwali celebrations. The show’s team has already begun prepping for the shoot as it is one of the most anticipated episodes of the sixth season.”

While Kajol has had several turns on the celebrity talk show, Ajay made a solo appearance on Season 3 in 2011.

Ajay and Karan had faced off online in the wake of allegations that the latter had paid a film critic Rs 25 lakh to tweet positive reviews about his film and disparage Ajay’s.

A few months later, an excerpt from Karan Johar’s autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, describing his equation with Kajol surfaced. “I don’t have a relationship with Kajol anymore. We’ve had a fallout. Something happened that disturbed me deeply which I will not talk about… it would not be fair to her or to me. After two and half decades, Kajol and I don’t talk at all.

