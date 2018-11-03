Sat November 03, 2018
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Writ in tatters

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Pakistan

APP
November 3, 2018

FIR of Maulana Sami's murder lodged

RAWALPINDI: A first information report (FIR) of the murder of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq murder has been registered at the Airport Police Station on the complaint of his son Maulana Hamid ul Haq.

He was stabbed to death at his Bahria Town residence on Friday.

According to the FIR registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Maulana received some 12 wounds on his shoulders, chest, ear and forehead.

Police spokesman Imran Kazmi told APP that forensic laboratory workers and investigation officers had collected evidence from the room, where Maulana Sami was killed.

They lifted fingerprints from some items in the room and had also collected CCTV footage from the the housing society’s record room.

Comments

Senior minister orders for immediate removal of solid waste in cities

Govt’s agreement with protesters was ‘firefighting, not a cure’: Fawad Chaudhry

FO summons Indian envoy after woman killed in cross-border firing

Air Marshal Asim Zaheer appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

