FIR of Maulana Sami's murder lodged

RAWALPINDI: A first information report (FIR) of the murder of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq murder has been registered at the Airport Police Station on the complaint of his son Maulana Hamid ul Haq.

He was stabbed to death at his Bahria Town residence on Friday.

According to the FIR registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Maulana received some 12 wounds on his shoulders, chest, ear and forehead.

Police spokesman Imran Kazmi told APP that forensic laboratory workers and investigation officers had collected evidence from the room, where Maulana Sami was killed.

They lifted fingerprints from some items in the room and had also collected CCTV footage from the the housing society’s record room.