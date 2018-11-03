Govt’s agreement with protesters was ‘firefighting, not a cure’: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has admitted that government's agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to end protests was firefighting, not a cure.



"We had two options: either to use force, and when you use force people can be killed. That is not something a state should do... We tried negotiations and (in) negotiations you take something and you leave something," Chaudhry told BBC.

Chaudhry, however, defended his government against allegations it was bowing down to extremists.

“Our government was committed to coming up with a permanent solution to tackle violent protests in the country,” he claimed.

His remarks came a day after the government reached a written agreement with protest leaders to end the nationwide sit-ins.

Protests had erupted in several cities after the Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman on death row since 2010 when she was convicted on blasphemy charges. The protests paralysed routine life in major cities, causing severe road blockages in major cities and resulting in severe mobility issues for citizens.

But, despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's stern warning to agitators against challenging the state earlier in the week, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government reached a five-point agreement with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) late Friday night to end the protests.

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Saturday, Chaudhry said that using force against protesters was not the preferred method for the government to deal with the demonstrations.