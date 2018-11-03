Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt’s agreement with protesters was ‘firefighting, not a cure’: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has admitted that government's agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to end protests was firefighting, not a cure.

"We had two options: either to use force, and when you use force people can be killed. That is not something a state should do... We tried negotiations and (in) negotiations you take something and you leave something," Chaudhry told BBC.

Chaudhry, however, defended his government against allegations it was bowing down to extremists.

“Our government was committed to coming up with a permanent solution to tackle violent protests in the country,” he claimed.

His remarks came a day after the government reached a written agreement with protest leaders to end the nationwide sit-ins.

The government, he said, would

Protests had erupted in several cities after the Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman on death row since 2010 when she was convicted on blasphemy charges. The protests paralysed routine life in major cities, causing severe road blockages in major cities and resulting in severe mobility issues for citizens.

But, despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's stern warning to agitators against challenging the state earlier in the week, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government reached a five-point agreement with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) late Friday night to end the protests.

In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Saturday, Chaudhry said that using force against protesters was not the preferred method for the government to deal with the demonstrations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

FO summons Indian envoy after woman killed in cross-border firing

FO summons Indian envoy after woman killed in cross-border firing
Air Marshal Asim Zaheer appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Asim Zaheer appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff
Asia Bibi still in limbo despite acquittal by top court

Asia Bibi still in limbo despite acquittal by top court
TLP leaders, supporters booked for rioting, disrupting peace

TLP leaders, supporters booked for rioting, disrupting peace
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?