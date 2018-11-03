Further inquiry reveals two men who visited Samiual Haq before assassination

RAWALPINDI: Maulana Samiual Haq’s two personal staffers, who were taken into custody earlier on Saturday, told police that two men visited the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief before his assassination.

In their initial statement to the police, the domestic staff members said, “Two men had visited Maulana Samiual Haq on several occasions before as well and wanted to meet him alone,” Geo News reported.

"The JUI-S chief sent us to the market to bring food and drinks," they further said.

“When we returned after 15 minutes, we found Maulana Samiual Haq lying in a pool of blood,” the staff workers added.

A probe launched into the JUI-S chief’s assassination has acquired fingerprint scans of the phone, glasses and other items belonging to the religious scholar. His phone records have also been obtained.

A CCTV footage of the housing neighbourhood where the JUI-S chief resided is being retrieved to identify the suspects.

A first investigation report (FIR) of Haq’s assassination was lodged earlier today against some unknown persons at the Airport Police Station.

Maulana Samiual Haq was assaulted at 6:30pm and was stabbed 12 times in his stomach, chest, forehead and ear, according to the FIR registered by Haq’s son Maulana Hamidul Haq.

Initial inquiry stated that Haq was found stabbed to death while he was resting in his room at his residence in Rawalpindi on Friday, while the only servant on duty had gone out for 15 minutes and returned to find him dead.