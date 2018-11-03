Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters

World

AFP
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Russia to host Afghanistan talks on Nov 9

Moscow -Russia on Saturday said it will host international talks on Afghanistan on November 9, with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban have agreed to send delegations to the conference.

"It will be the first time that a delegation of the Political Office of the Taliban Movement in Doha will take part in international talks (at) such a level," the foreign ministry´s statement said.

It added that Moscow had also invited representatives from the US as well as India, Iran, China, Pakistan and five former Soviet republics in Central Asia to take part.

"The Russian side reaffirms its position that there is no alternative to a political settlement in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the statement said.

Ghani -- who took office in 2014 as US-led NATO combat troops withdrew from Afghanistan -- announced Saturday that he will seek re-election in 2019.

He is expected to present himself to war-weary voters as the only candidate who can end the 17-year conflict in the country.

A US government watchdog this week said Kabul´s control of Afghanistan slipped in recent months as local security forces suffered record-level casualties while making minimal or no progress against the Taliban.

The US has renewed efforts to engage the Taliban in peace talks, which are showing tentative signs of bearing fruit.

Taliban representatives have met with US officials at least twice in Qatar in recent months, most recently on October 12 with newly appointed US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Moscow has declared its readiness to serve as a platform for dialogue.

In April 2017, Russia hosted an international conference on Afghanistan.

The US was invited to that meeting but did not participate.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump has ´disgraced´ US prestige: Iran´s Khamenei

Trump has ´disgraced´ US prestige: Iran´s Khamenei
Twitter removed thousands of accounts discouraging US vote participation

Twitter removed thousands of accounts discouraging US vote participation
US soldier killed in ´apparent insider attack´ in Kabul: NATO

US soldier killed in ´apparent insider attack´ in Kabul: NATO
Diver dies in search for Indonesia jet crash dead

Diver dies in search for Indonesia jet crash dead
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?