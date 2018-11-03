Sat November 03, 2018
World

AFP
November 3, 2018

US soldier killed in ´apparent insider attack´ in Kabul: NATO

Kabul: One US soldier was killed and another wounded in an "apparent insider attack" in Kabul on Saturday, NATO said, in the latest such assault on international forces in Afghanistan.

"Initial reports indicate the attacker was a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces," NATO´s Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

The attacker was killed by "other Afghan forces", it added.

The wounded soldier was flown to Bagram Airfield north of the Afghan capital where he was receiving medical treatment. He was in a "stable condition".

An investigation into the incident was under way, the statement said.

The identity of the dead soldier was not immediately released. 

