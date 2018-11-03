Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Meezan Bank to lend Rs5.6 billion for auto plant

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Former Indian minister files for divorce six months after getting married

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Indian politician Lalu Prasad has filed for a divorce on Friday from his wife Aishwarya Rai merely six months after they tied the knot.

The former Bihar minister, filed a petition for divorce on November 2, and according to his lawyer, the reason cited for the step was ‘incompatibility.’

“I cannot give much details. I was only told by my client that he and his wife were not compatible and hence he wanted divorce,” the lawyer stated.

On the other hand, the family members of Pratap appeared to be entirely oblivious to the failing marriage with his sister quoted by Indian media as saying: “I am totally ignorant about the petition. I am shocked and surprised.”

The son of Indian political party RJD’s chief, had tied the knot to Aishwarya Rai on May 12 in an extravagant ceremony attended by the country’s bigwigs. 

