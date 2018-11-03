Former Indian minister files for divorce six months after getting married

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Indian politician Lalu Prasad has filed for a divorce on Friday from his wife Aishwarya Rai merely six months after they tied the knot.



The former Bihar minister, filed a petition for divorce on November 2, and according to his lawyer, the reason cited for the step was ‘incompatibility.’

“I cannot give much details. I was only told by my client that he and his wife were not compatible and hence he wanted divorce,” the lawyer stated.

On the other hand, the family members of Pratap appeared to be entirely oblivious to the failing marriage with his sister quoted by Indian media as saying: “I am totally ignorant about the petition. I am shocked and surprised.”

The son of Indian political party RJD’s chief, had tied the knot to Aishwarya Rai on May 12 in an extravagant ceremony attended by the country’s bigwigs.