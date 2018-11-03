Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza and husband Shoaib Malik are now proud parents of a cute little baby boy whose arrival has sent a wave of jubilation throughout their families.

As the tennis star recuperates post-delivery, she has finally found time to respond to congratulatory messages she had received on social media over the birth of son Izhaan.

On Saturday, the six-time Grand Slam winner posted a cutesy picture on Twitter that shows three pairs of tennis shoes, one for her, one for husband Shoaib and their little one.

Sania captioned the picture as:

“blessing that can be greater than this.. I finally have gotten sometime after this overwhelming feeling to get online and check the msgs and love we have received. Shoaib and I feel truly blessed and humbled with the wishes and love we have received Thank you to each one of u!”

Shoaib and Sania welcomed their first bundle of joy, son Izhaan, on Tuesday.

