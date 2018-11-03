Team Shoaib Malik: Sania Mirza, son Izhaan watch 'Baba play cricket'

Newly-turned mother Sania Mirza is now back on social media as she has thanked everyone for all the love and wishes she has received after welcoming her first child with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.



Expressing gratitude to people who sent love her way, the Indian tennis stalwart posted:

Moreover, in an adorable picture shared Saturday, the tennis star gave a sneak peek into an endearing moment when she along with newborn son Izhaan watched Shoaib Malik play cricket on television. She termed the arrival of her little bundle of joy as ‘the biggest match, tournament achievement ever won’.



“So it’s been 5 days since we came into this world .. Me as a mother and my little Izhaan as my son we’ve even watched Baba play some cricket together since we’ve arrived it truly is the biggest match ,tournament achievement I’ve ever won or had and there is no feeling or-,” she captioned the picture.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcomed their first-born son on Tuesday and named him Izhaan Mirza-Malik.