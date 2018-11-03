Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Love birds Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are gearing up ahead of their magnanimous royal nuptials coming December.

As the couple starts preparation for their big day, reports suggest Nick and Priyanka will have a very special sangeet ceremony.

According to the latest buzz, the couple has roped in a few popular Bollywood singers who are all set to perform at the star-studded sangeet. Along with that, Nick has also decided to put up a 45-minute performance at the event.

“Nick will be performing with his troupe at the sangeet. It is tentatively a 45-minute performance where he will be singing some love songs for Priyanka. The event organisers have already been told about this special act that will be a part of their sangeet,” said a source.

Hearsay also suggests that the couple will reportedly have two wedding ceremonies.

The two will tie the knot in holy matrimony in a traditional Indian way as well as in a Christian manner.