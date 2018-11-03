Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Meezan Bank to lend Rs5.6 billion for auto plant

Meezan Bank to lend Rs5.6 billion for auto plant
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police inform Maulana Fazl about security threat

PESHAWAR: The police in Peshawar has issued a security threat alert for Maualana Fazlur Rehman, the Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl), according to Geo News.

According to the TV channel, the police has also informed the maulana about security concerns through a letter.

The letter was written by a Senior Superintendent of Peshawar police who said the Maulana s was advised not to visit Peshawar due to the security threat to him  but  he paid the visit to the city ignoring the alert.

On the other hand, JUI-F leader Arshad Soomro has demanded foolproof security for Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

 He said the letter about security threat that was issued immediately after martyrdom of Maulana Samiul Haq could not weaken "our resolve".

Samiul Haw was assassinated at his residence near Islamabad on Friday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
China says more talks needed on economic aid for Pakistan

China says more talks needed on economic aid for Pakistan
Seven killed in bus-truck collision in Balochistan

Seven killed in bus-truck collision in Balochistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Football Legend Maradona’s bronze statue unveiled in Argentina

Football Legend Maradona’s bronze statue unveiled in Argentina
Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Photos & Videos

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja