Police inform Maulana Fazl about security threat

PESHAWAR: The police in Peshawar has issued a security threat alert for Maualana Fazlur Rehman, the Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl), according to Geo News.

According to the TV channel, the police has also informed the maulana about security concerns through a letter.

The letter was written by a Senior Superintendent of Peshawar police who said the Maulana s was advised not to visit Peshawar due to the security threat to him but he paid the visit to the city ignoring the alert.

On the other hand, JUI-F leader Arshad Soomro has demanded foolproof security for Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said the letter about security threat that was issued immediately after martyrdom of Maulana Samiul Haq could not weaken "our resolve".

Samiul Haw was assassinated at his residence near Islamabad on Friday.