Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Meezan Bank to lend Rs5.6 billion for auto plant

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Pakistan

REUTERS
November 3, 2018

China says more talks needed on economic aid for Pakistan

BEIJING : China will provide Pakistan with economic aid but more talks will take place to fix the details, a senior Chinese diplomat said, after new Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday.

Pakistan´s foreign reserves have plunged 42 percent since the start of the year and now stand at about $8 billion, or less than two months of import cover.

Last month, Pakistan received a $6 billion rescue package from Saudi Arabia, but officials say it is not enough and the country still plans to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to avert a balance of payments crisis.

It would be Pakistan´s 13th rescue package from the multilateral lender since the late 1980s.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing´s Great Hall of the People following Khan´s talks with Li, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou said his country would help.

"During the visit the two sides have made it clear in principle that the Chinese government will provide necessary support and assistance to Pakistan in tiding over the current economic difficulties," Kong said.

"As for specific measures to be taken, the relevant authorities of the two sides will have detailed discussions," he added, without giving details.

Khan told Chinese President Xi Jinping the previous day that he had inherited "a very difficult economic situation" at home.

Kong said there would be no change in the number of projects under CPEC.

"There is no change at all. If there were, it would only be to increase, not decrease" the number of projects, he added. 

However the scope of the project would increase and will tilt in favour of people´s livelihoods, Kong said, also without elaborating.

After visiting Beijing, Khan is set to be a key note speaker at a major import fair in Shanghai, an event that China hopes will show the world the country welcomes foreign companies and their products.

