Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Protesters warned before operation

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

PM Imran Khan's sister confirms her Dubai property

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Meezan Bank to lend Rs5.6 billion for auto plant

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Seven killed in bus-truck collision in Balochistan

KHUZDAR: At least seven people were killed and 19 others injured when a truck and bus collided on Sunday near Zawa area.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar said the accident took place when a bus heading to Karachi collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Most of the dead belonged to Hinhdu community, according to Geo News.

The dead and the injured were Government Teaching Hospital where a state of emergency has been declared.

