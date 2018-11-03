Seven killed in bus-truck collision in Balochistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHUZDAR: At least seven people were killed and 19 others injured when a truck and bus collided on Sunday near Zawa area.
Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar said the accident took place when a bus heading to Karachi collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.
Most of the dead belonged to Hinhdu community, according to Geo News.
The dead and the injured were Government Teaching Hospital where a state of emergency has been declared.
