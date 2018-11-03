Schools in Punjab reopen as country-wide protests conclude

LAHORE: Education institutions reopened across Punjab on Saturday after the protesters of religious parties and the government reached a consensus to wrap up the demonstrations across the country over Asia Bibi’s acquittal.

A spokesperson for the Punjab school administration stated: “Schools will remain open in the province today [Saturday] as per routine. Educational activities are to resume."

In spite of the announcement of schools reopening, it was reported that the turnout in schools remained at a minimum.

Following the upheaval in the country, the postponed exams will soon also be given a new date.

On the other hand, educational institutes were also reopened on Saturday following a two day closure.

Routine life as well as schools and offices had remained closed since the past three days all across the country after the Supreme Court of Pakistan decided to acquit Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case.