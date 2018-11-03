Four wounded during forceful shop closure by armed men in Karachi

KARACHI: Four people were left wounded following a forceful attempt at shutting down a shop in the Gulistan-e-Johar area by a group of people on Friday night.

According to the police, the group of people was armed with pistols and had opened fire at a shop in Gulistan-e-Johar’s Pehlwan Goth area subsequent to which the shopkeepers hit back upon getting ordered to shut the shop down.

It was further revealed that the shopkeepers were also baton-charged by the mob that resulted in four people enduring injuries.

Moreover, police also revealed that of the group behind the attack, three people were taken into custody while also mentioning that a first information report (FIR) of the incident has also been issued.