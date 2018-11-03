Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

World

AFP
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump tweets himself as star of own Iran sanctions movie

WASHINGTON: "Game of Thrones" fans are primed for the final season, but starring Donald Trump? Well not quite, though the president had a laugh at Iran´s expense Friday by posing in a GoT-style picture.

"SANCTIONS ARE COMING," reads the mock movie poster Trump tweeted Friday, echoing the HBO swords-sex-dragons-and-zombie series´ signature line: "winter is coming."

Each "O" in the fictional Trump title is crossed by vertical lines, just like in the "Game of Thrones" logo.

The words are superimposed on a picture of the president striding out of a foggy background or possibly the smoking ruins of a diplomatic battlefield.

Trump was referring to a host of new sanctions set to be imposed on Iran by the United States, after Washington ditched an agreement reached under Barack Obama´s administration to lift sanctions in exchange for controls over Tehran´s nuclear programs.

The punitive measures were announced Friday but take effect Monday.

As for HBO, it isn´t amused by Trump´s fantasy poster.

"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," said HBO in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Trump, who followed his real estate career with a spell as a reality TV host, is no stranger to self-promotion, telling rallies that by every metric imaginable he is enjoying unprecedented success.

"The greatest movement in the history of our country," he calls the populist revolt that saw him beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a relatively tight margin -- although he calls it "a landslide."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

France, Germany, UK, EU condemn new US Iran sanctions

France, Germany, UK, EU condemn new US Iran sanctions
One of our islands is missing, Japan loses a bit of land

One of our islands is missing, Japan loses a bit of land
UN chief calls for halt to Yemen violence

UN chief calls for halt to Yemen violence
7 dead in attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt: church

7 dead in attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt: church
Load More load more

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

New glimpses of Stallone’s ‘Creed II’ released

New glimpses of Stallone’s ‘Creed II’ released

Football Legend Maradona’s bronze statue unveiled in Argentina

Football Legend Maradona’s bronze statue unveiled in Argentina
Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Young boy selling bananas ripped off his livelihood by protesters in Sheikupura

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

Armeena Rana Khan lands in Jordan to help Syrian refugees

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja